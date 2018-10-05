Catalan Government's 'Fiery Rhetoric' of No Help in Ending Crisis – Madrid

MADRID (Sputnik) - Authorities of Catalonia need to put their fiery rhetoric aside and decide whether they want peace with Madrid, Spanish cabinet spokeswoman Isabel Celaa said Friday.

"The fiery rhetoric used by the head of the Catalan government distorts the reality and is absolutely no help in ending the crisis. They need to decide whether they want to discuss self-governance or not, whether they want the crisis to end or not," Celaa told reporters.

Earlier, Quim Torra, the president of the northeastern province that has long been seeking independence, accused the central government of political persecutions that he said reminded him of last century’s military dictatorship.

Torra gave Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez an ultimatum on Monday, saying Catalan separatist parties would deny the Socialist minority cabinet their vital support in parliament if Sanchez refused to come to Barcelona for talks on self-determination.

Catalan authorities have been pushing for a new vote on independence after last year's referendum triggered a legal and political row with Madrid. Celaa said Tuesday Madrid did not accept ultimatums but was ready to discuss new rules for the autonomy’s self-governance.