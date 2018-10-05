Salisbury Church to Hold 'From Russia With Love' Concert - Reports

The event’s organizers weren’t thrilled with the design of the promotional material for the concert, and insisted that the performance doesn’t have anything to do with the Skripal case.

A piano concert titled ‘From Russia With Love’ is expected to be held at St. Martins Church in Salisbury, according to The Daily Mail.

The concert, its name apparently a reference to the eponymous James Bond story, will feature classical music from Russian composers, including the works of Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff and Shostakovich.

Gill Bolton, one of the event’s organizers, told the newspaper that she was 'not best pleased' with the design of the posters promoting the concert, emblazoned with Russia's flag and a big love heart.

"It's a pity we chose that title. The music itself has nothing to do with it [the current events]. It's quite upbeat. I hope people have looked beyond the title and instead look at the program of music,” Bolton said, adding that the music that will be performed at the concert was composed "well before any conflict."

She also remarked that the concerts’ program for the forthcoming season was actually planned "about a year in advance" and that "it's not really anything to do with the Skripals and that sort of thing."

On March 4, former Russian double-agent Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. The United Kingdom and its allies have accused Moscow of having orchestrated the attack with what UK experts claim was the nerve agent A234, without presenting any proof. Russian authorities have strongly refuted the allegations as groundless.

Even though medics initially stated that the pair was in critical condition and might never fully recover, both Skripals emerged from over a month-long coma and were discharged from the hospital. While Sergei has been avoiding the public eye, his daughter gave an exclusive interview to Reuters after being released from the medical facility.