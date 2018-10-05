Italy Hopes for Signing Several Trade Deals During PM Visit to Russia

"During the visit of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte [to Russia] we hope to sign some trade agreements," Fontana said.
"During the foreign minister’s visit only the meeting with Lavrov is planned. The bilateral relations and global issues will be discussed but no documents are going to be signed," Milanesi said.
Milanesi’s visit to Moscow is scheduled for Monday, while Conte’s — for October 24. During the visit the Italian prime minister is going to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
