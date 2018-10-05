Italy Hopes for Signing Several Trade Deals During PM Visit to Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Italy hopes to sign a number of trade agreements with Russia during country’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s visit to Moscow, Trade and Economic Adviser of the Italian Embassy in Moscow Niccolo Fontana told Sputnik on Thursday.

"During the visit of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte [to Russia] we hope to sign some trade agreements," Fontana said.

The adviser also noted that Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi would meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the upcoming visit to Moscow.

"During the foreign minister’s visit only the meeting with Lavrov is planned. The bilateral relations and global issues will be discussed but no documents are going to be signed," Milanesi said.

Milanesi’s visit to Moscow is scheduled for Monday, while Conte’s — for October 24. During the visit the Italian prime minister is going to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.