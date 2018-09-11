EU Sanctions Against Russia Senseless - Italian Interior Minister Salvini

"The next May will give us a historic opportunity to finally change the balance of power in Europe and change relations with countries located outside Europe, I mean Russia. I always attract the [Italian] government’s attention to the loses [sustained during the sanctions period]. And I will continue to do this because the sanctions against Russia do not have any economic, political, social or cultural sense," Salvini said in an interview released on Monday.
In May 2019, the election of members of the European Parliament will take place.
While the European Council extended the sanctions through January 2019, many European politicians, including those from Italy, have called for the removal of the restrictions, citing damage they cause to the EU economy.
In July, Italian parliamentarian Roberto Mura said that the country was losing 7 million euros ($8.13 million) on a daily basis from the EU sanctions against Russia.
