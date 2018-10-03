Man Found in UK Shed Living in "Shocking" Conditions Believed to be Slave

A man thought to have spent the last 40 years in Britain living in a wooden shed has been rescued by the National Crime Agency and Cumbria police.

The Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) say the victim, who is now 58 years old is a victim of slavery having spend the last four decades in a six foot shed in Cumbria.

GLAA officers, the National Crime Agency and Cumbria Police carried out dawn raids at the property in Carlisle, the potential slavery victim has been taken away by specialist trauma officers to be assessed by medics. Cumbria Housing Department is investigating potential breaches of health and safety.

More than 13,000 people are believed to be living and treated as slaves in Britain, costing the UK economy US$ 5.6 billion a year.

However despite passing the Modern Slavery Act in 2015, the British government is accused of not doing enough to get a grip on the crime.

