Register
14:45 GMT +319 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    prison, slavery

    Family Kept Neigbors as Slaves Inside Apartment Block in Britain - Reports

    © Photo: pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    UK mother Kate Dagley, 45 and her daughter Karen Jenkins, 27 were kept as prisoners by Jean Kelly, 53, her husband Michael, 43, her daughter Anastasia Hitt, her partner Ian Healy, 29 and their baby.

    The family living in the West Midlands in England who forced their neighbors to work for them as slaves is facing jail.

    They lived on the same floor in the tower block of flats in Coventry when they were targeted by the family and their bones broken. 

    The court was told Jean Kelly, who despite being confined to a wheelchair, was the ringleader and nicknamed her baseball bat "Bob." Kelly was found guilty of two charges under the Modern Slavery Act.

    Sex trafficking shelter
    © AP Photo /
    UK Gov't Cracks Down on Children 'Exploited Like Modern Slaves by Gang Members'
     

    Prosecutor Graham Russell said: "This case concerns the systematic and brutal assault and detention of two women."

    "Jean Kelly, we say, is the guiding word in the detention and forced labour of both of them," prosecutor Graham Russell told the jury.

    The court heard the couple used fists and baseball bats to beat the mother and daughter.  

    READ MORE: Your Backyard or Mine? Britain's Modern Slavery Getting Closer to Home

    'Booted & Punched'

    The two women's ordeals ended following and anonymous tip-off to police who discovered the daughter with extensive facial injuries a fractured breastbone and broken finger. Her mother was found with two fractures to her back, two broken ribs and bruises all over her face.

    Karen Jenkins told the jury at Warwick Crown Court, "I don't remember how many I had. I was constantly getting booted and punched, booted and punched."

    The court heard Miss Jenkins was kept as a slave for three weeks where she was forced to carry out domestic tasks for Anastasia Hitt, her partner Ian Healy, 29 and their baby.

    "Her free will was comprehensively extinguished. She was serving Anastasia Hitt under coercion," Mr. Russell said.

    Without realising, defendant Anastasia Hitt provided the strongest evidence against herself because she kept an app on her smartphone which recorded all conversations.

    The jury was told one recorded included a discussion about Miss Jenkins being 'locked in'. Hitt complained about her speaking to a social worker through the letterbox.

    The defendants will be sentenced next month. 

    READ MORE: Family 'Devastated' After Man Lived & Died as Modern Slave in London

    Related:

    Modern Day Slavery in Britain 'Laid Bare' by New Report
    Church Turns to Tech to Help Fight Modern Slavery in UK
    Tags:
    slave laborers, domestic abuse, modern slavery, slavery, Coventry, United Kingdom, England
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In the Ocean Deep: What You Don't Expect to See While Diving in Greece
    In the Ocean Deep: What You Don't Expect to See While Diving in Greece
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse