Blast Occurs on Ferry in Baltic Sea - Source

An explosion in the engine room of a Lithuanian passenger ferry in the Baltic Sea has occurred, a representative from the Russian Federal Agency of Maritime and River Transportation told Sputnik.

"There was an explosion in the engine room on the passenger ferry flying the Lithuanian flag in the Baltic Sea, 335 people were on board, including 37 crew members," the Russian Federal Agency of Maritime and River Transportation representative stated.

According to the Rescue Coordination Center, a Sakiai rescue vessel is preparing to leave in order to save the ferry.

​A Lithuanian naval forces ship Skalvis and an air force helicopter that were on duty have been sent to the area where the passenger ferry Regina Seaways was in distress.

The maritime rescue services reported that a passenger ferry sailed from Lithuanian port of Klaipeda to Kiel, Sweden.

