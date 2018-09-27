German Court of Auditors Criticizes Ex Chancellors' Lifetime Support – Reports

According to the Bild media outlet, the Court of Auditors has thoroughly studied all the payments for the former chancellors and concluded that the former chancellors had misused the privileges they have.
For example, some of them used their offices to hold private meetings and lobbying for specific groups of interests. The provided offices were also sometimes used for gaining additional revenues, according to the Court of Auditors.
No specific names were mentioned by the Court of Auditors but the only living former chancellor is Gerhard Schroeder.
