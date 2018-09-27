German Court of Auditors Criticizes Ex Chancellors' Lifetime Support – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The German Court of Auditors criticized the practice of lifetime financial support for former chancellors, Bild reported on Thursday.

According to the Bild media outlet, the Court of Auditors has thoroughly studied all the payments for the former chancellors and concluded that the former chancellors had misused the privileges they have.

For example, some of them used their offices to hold private meetings and lobbying for specific groups of interests. The provided offices were also sometimes used for gaining additional revenues, according to the Court of Auditors.

The body demanded the introduction of clear rules for spending money by former chancellors so that they could not spend the provided finances for private purposes.

No specific names were mentioned by the Court of Auditors but the only living former chancellor is Gerhard Schroeder.