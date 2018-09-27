Chaos in London as Tube Strike Shuts Mainline Railway Station (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Trapped underground in a mosh pit of stressed late people in Victoria, the party starts here #TfL #TubeStrike pic.twitter.com/HlTLL1m6Sq— Lucy Knight (@raucousguffaw) September 27, 2018
#Victoria Station update:@TfL staff have stated that the evacuation was as a result of severe overcrowding due to the @piccadillyline strike. pic.twitter.com/DCnHCUgfqM— London 999 Feed (@999London) September 27, 2018
The strike means no service on the Piccadilly line — and no Night Tube until Saturday 29 September when another strike is due to begin.
Day Two of @RMTunion @piccadillyline strike action absolutely rock solid across all depots this morning https://t.co/VipH4HgUef #TubeStrike pic.twitter.com/vJUBjwgTPg— RMT (@RMTunion) September 27, 2018
Today’s #TubeStrike highlights he complete lack of slack in the transport system and the need for infrastructure spending by government. 1 line stops and london gridlocks. It also shows we need driverless trains!— James Robson (@Robson__James) September 27, 2018
The RMT has apologised to passengers for the disruption and say the strikes "revolve around our working conditions and management breaking our agreements."
"We are striking to be treated with dignity and respect at work."
If you travel on the @piccadillyline, here’s why @RMTLondon drivers are striking: #TubeStrike #PiccadillyLineStrike pic.twitter.com/JScVE7Rwa1— TubeworkerBulletin (@Tube_Worker) September 26, 2018
Let’s get some #Solidarity for the @RMTunion Piccadilly Line strikers fighting back for fair treatment by tube bosses! Here’s the Arnos Grove picket #TubeStrike #RMT pic.twitter.com/ZjppifubkE— Unite the Resistance (@resistunite) September 27, 2018
The chaos caused by the strike also reached the UK's biggest airport, London Heathrow which is served by the Piccadilly Line.
So we have a bloody strike.!! So sick of this and this shit mayor who has no idea what he is doing. Getting to Heathrow with no information along with countless tourist is just unacceptable. #sackkhan.— Nimco Ali 🔻 (@NimkoAli) September 27, 2018
Meanwhile, the person working for the Piccadilly Line Twitter account admitted they did not know the reason for the strike while other social media users have hit out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan who promised there would be no strikes while he was mayor.
I'm sorry but I have not been briefed on the exact reason behind the strike action, it follows a dispute between the RMT union and management. Whatever the cause, I hope the issues can be resolved for the benefit of everyone, Tariq— Piccadilly line (@piccadillyline) September 26, 2018
Even Piccadilly line staff don't know why they're on strike. You couldn't make this up #RMT #tubestrike 😂😂 https://t.co/SrN8WwvuS3
— Purbs.beer (@andypurbrick) September 27, 2018
Tube strikes disrupting your day? Sadiq Khan promised no strikes while he was Mayor.— Cllr Mitchell Goldie (@MitchellGoldie) September 26, 2018
This is the 13th strike under his watch… pic.twitter.com/stiptlocRQ
@SadiqKhan NO STRIKE DAYS? Idiot, and to all idiots who were conned into voting for #SadiqKhan. Resign in disgrace. #London #LondonMayor #LondonMurders #TFL #TubeStrike https://t.co/vhi4tsvr0D— Dr. Matthew Swann® (@Dr_MatthewSwann) September 27, 2018
