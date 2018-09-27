Chaos in London as Tube Strike Shuts Mainline Railway Station (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

One of London's largest railway stations was evacuated at rush hour amid reports people were trapped on platforms during a 48-hour strike by some Underground Tube drivers.

A strike by tube drivers in London is causing major disruption for Londoners with stations including Kings Cross St. Pancras and Victoria struggling to cope with the swelling numbers of passengers unable to get anywhere.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) Union began their walk out on Wedesday 26 September and are expected to strike until Friday 28 September.

Trapped underground in a mosh pit of stressed late people in Victoria, the party starts here #TfL #TubeStrike pic.twitter.com/HlTLL1m6Sq — Lucy Knight (@raucousguffaw) September 27, 2018

#Victoria Station update:@TfL staff have stated that the evacuation was as a result of severe overcrowding due to the @piccadillyline strike. pic.twitter.com/DCnHCUgfqM — London 999 Feed (@999London) September 27, 2018

The strike means no service on the Piccadilly line — and no Night Tube until Saturday 29 September when another strike is due to begin.

Today’s #TubeStrike highlights he complete lack of slack in the transport system and the need for infrastructure spending by government. 1 line stops and london gridlocks. It also shows we need driverless trains! — James Robson (@Robson__James) September 27, 2018

The RMT has apologised to passengers for the disruption and say the strikes "revolve around our working conditions and management breaking our agreements."

"We are striking to be treated with dignity and respect at work."

Let’s get some #Solidarity for the @RMTunion Piccadilly Line strikers fighting back for fair treatment by tube bosses! Here’s the Arnos Grove picket #TubeStrike #RMT pic.twitter.com/ZjppifubkE — Unite the Resistance (@resistunite) September 27, 2018

The chaos caused by the strike also reached the UK's biggest airport, London Heathrow which is served by the Piccadilly Line.

So we have a bloody strike.!! So sick of this and this shit mayor who has no idea what he is doing. Getting to Heathrow with no information along with countless tourist is just unacceptable. #sackkhan. — Nimco Ali 🔻 (@NimkoAli) September 27, 2018

Meanwhile, the person working for the Piccadilly Line Twitter account admitted they did not know the reason for the strike while other social media users have hit out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan who promised there would be no strikes while he was mayor.

I'm sorry but I have not been briefed on the exact reason behind the strike action, it follows a dispute between the RMT union and management. Whatever the cause, I hope the issues can be resolved for the benefit of everyone, Tariq — Piccadilly line (@piccadillyline) September 26, 2018

Even Piccadilly line staff don't know why they're on strike. You couldn't make this up #RMT #tubestrike 😂😂 https://t.co/SrN8WwvuS3

READ MORE: Mayor of London Welcomes Cancellation of Train Drivers' Strike