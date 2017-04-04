Mayor of London Welcomes Cancellation of Train Drivers' Strike

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the ASLEF and RMT unions decided to call off the planned strike after the LU had sent proposals to ASLEF within the framework of the dispute between the LU and Night Tube drivers, who seek full-time employment.

"I'm pleased that once again we have managed to avoid unnecessary strike disruption for Londoners thanks to our new approach to industrial relations," Khan said, as quoted by his press service.

Khan added that his administration had changed the policy of his predecessor and started to engage in a dialogue with trade unions that resulted in reductions of days lost due to industrial actions.

Together with RMT, ASLEF planned to hold a series of strikes against the LU's policy which prevented Night Tube drivers from moving to vacant full-time positions for at least 18 months.