Police on Standby, Supporters Primed, Pubs Closed: Tommy Robinson in Court Again

British right-wing activist Tommy Robinson is to appear at the Old Bailey September 27, where he faces jail yet again for allegedly committing contempt of court.

Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC will consider allegations Robinson — real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon — "published a matter likely to cause contempt of court" during ongoing trials in Leeds. Robinson was originally jailed for 13 months in May over a Facebook Live video he broadcast from outside the city's crown court, but the ruling was overturned in August, and he walked free.

However, Court of Appeal judges ordered a rehearing, saying his alleged offenses were "serious" and potentially deserving of a sentence "longer than that already served". Their judgment found Robinson may have committed contempt both by violating reporting restrictions and with "generally prejudicial remarks", including on the "ethnic and religious backgrounds of defendants". They also accused the former English Defense League leader of breaching the conditions of a three-month suspended sentence he received for a separate contempt offense in Canterbury, Kent in 2017.

In a video posted to his Facebook page on September 20, Robinson vowed that in court, he wouldn't apologize or admit guilt, and said he expected to be returned to jail.

Contempt of court laws is designed to ensure fair trails in the UK, by ensuring juries aren't swayed by information published and/or broadcast before or during a hearing. Such offenses are subject to ‘strict liability rules', meaning intent and knowledge of committing them don't need to be proven to secure a conviction.

Planned Protests

A protest is planned by Robinson's supporters outside the Old Bailey, and over 1,500 people have indicated they will be attending on Facebook — a counter-demonstration organized by anti-racist groups has attracted just 160 supporters. There are indications a number of pubs adjacent to the court will close for the day following advice from authorities.

A significant police presence is expected at the protest, as two prior 'Free Tommy' protests in London resulted in violent disorder and numerous arrests — in June, riot police were deployed to a demonstration in Whitehall calling for Robinson's release, and in July, 12 were arrested at another pro-Robinson protest that coincided with a visit to the UK by Donald Trump.

Robinson's case has become a cause celebre for right-wing activists the world over, with the US think tank Middle East Forum funding his legal defense and playing a leading role in arranging supportive protest actions, and Dutch Freedom Party leader Geert Wilders calling Robinson's release a "victory for free speech". Allegedly, US President Donald Trump's ambassador for international religious freedom even lobbied Whitehall for Robinson's release.