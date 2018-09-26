Hungary Blocks NATO-Ukraine Commission Meeting Over Language Issue - Diplomats

KIEV (Sputnik) - Hungary continues blocking meetings of the special NATO-Ukraine Commission at the ministerial level, the press service of the Mission of Ukraine to NATO said on Wednesday.

Meetings of the North Atlantic Council at the level of defense ministers are set to be held at NATO headquarters in the Belgian capital of Brussels on October 3-4.

"The Ukraine-NATO Commission's meeting at the level of defense ministers has not been agreed on yet. Such a meeting is not expected yet… It's not a secret that Hungary has been recently blocking Ukraine-NATO Commission's meetings at levels higher than the level of ambassadors, and this is related to it as well," the press service said, as quoted by the Ukrainian UNN news agency.

© REUTERS / Bernadett Szabo Hungary Under Joint Attack by European Commission, George Soros - Politicians

Budapest has already blocked the commission meetings at the level of heads of state and government over its tensions with Kiev, prompted by Ukrainian education law, stipulating that secondary and post-secondary education in the country will be only in Ukrainian, and children from national minority groups will be able to study in their native languages at the primary school level only. While the law entered into force this year, the full switch to Ukrainian language-education is scheduled for September 1, 2020.

Hungary, which has a big diaspora in Ukraine, has criticized the law as violating minorities' rights, along with other countries represented by ethnic minorities in Ukraine — Russia, Moldova and Romania.