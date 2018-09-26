Two People Arrested in Copenhagen on Suspicion of Supplying Daesh With Drones

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) - The police of Copenhagen arrested on Wednesday two people on suspicion of assisting terrorist groups, including supplying the Daesh terrorist group* with drones, the police said in a press release.

"Copenhagen police, in close cooperation with PET [the Danish Security and Intelligence Service], following an investigation performed an operation to detain two persons suspected of supporting terrorism abroad," the statement said.

According to the law enforcement, the detention and subsequent arrest of the suspects are connected with the case under investigation regarding the purchase of drones in Denmark and their transfer to IS militants in Syria and Iraq for combat use.

Both suspects are believed to be members of a cell engaged in supplying terrorists. The police did not provide any further details adding that this not in the interests of the investigation.

According to Danish Radio, both suspects, 29, are residents of Copenhagen known among radical Islamists in Denmark.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia