Daesh Reportedly Threatens to Carry Out More Attacks Against Iran

Previously, both Daesh* and the Patriotic Arab Democratic Movement in Ahvaz claimed responsibility for a deadly attack in Iran, carried out by four gunmen during a military parade.

According to the AFP, the Daesh terrorist group has threatened to carry out attacks in Iran following the recent assault on a military parade in Tehran.

The threats come following the attack on a military parade in the Iranian city of Ahvaz that claimed the lives of 25 people, including one journalist and up to twelve servicemen of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps and left 53 wounded. Both Daesh and local militants have claimed responsibility for the incident.

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia Rejects Iran's Claims of Involvement in Parade Attack — Reports

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has accused "regional terror sponsors and their US masters" of organizing the attack, while at least 22 people were arrested by the Iranian authorities for links to the incident.



*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia