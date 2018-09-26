Register
14:36 GMT +326 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's opposition Labour Party shadow foreign secretary, Emily Thornberry with party leader Jeremy Corbyn after her speech at the Labour Party Conference in Brighton, Britain, September 25, 2017.

    Labour Should Vow to Extend Brexit in Election Manifesto – UK Shadow FM

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    101

    With politicians still giving their takes on what Britain should do next, after last week’s Salzburg summit confirmed and highlighted the EU’s opposition to PM May’s Chequers plan, it remains unclear if the UK will indeed withdraw from the bloc next March, or if the Tory government will even still be in power then.

    Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry has said her Labour Party should pledge to delay Brexit by extending the Article 50 period, giving negotiators more time to strike a deal and avert a potentially calamitous no-deal scenario, while still honoring the result of the 2016 referendum.

    READ MORE: UK Cabinet Backs Home Office Proposals, Favors High-Skilled Migrants

    In a snap general election, Labour’s Brexit policy will be a key element of its manifesto, and some campaigners and politicians have urged Jeremy Corbyn to back a second referendum, with polls suggesting this would give his party the lead in enough marginal constituencies to obtain a majority in the House of Commons. 

    Sharing her thoughts on what approach Labour should take, Thornberry expressed her opposition to allowing a fresh vote to go ahead, saying they should abide by the result of the 2016 referendum, which saw the UK narrowly vote in favor of leaving the EU.

    "In our manifesto we should say we will abide by the result of the referendum, we cannot obviously leave in current circumstances, we need to extend Article 50 and – let me pre-empt your next question – I don’t know how long that would take," the shadow foreign secretary said at a fringe meeting on Tuesday.

    A supporter of the Labour Party leaves a polling station in London after voting the United Kingdom general election of 2017
    © Sputnik / Alex McNaughton
    Bad Deal or No Deal Brexit: Talks Are Going Badly - Labour Party's Spokesman
    Following the extension of negotiations, she said her party would restart talks by saying to Brussels "the grown-ups have turned up now, let’s sit down and talk."

    Earlier, Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer said Labour is not "ruling out" an option that would see Britain remain in the union.

    Although Brussels is believed to be open to delaying Brexit, it needs the approval of all 27 member states to grant such an extension.

    Prior to the Salzburg summit, UK Prime Minister Theresa May insisted that there are only two options on the table: her Chequers plan, or a no-deal Brexit.

    However, after the EU outright rejected her proposals, she has not explicitly stated the third option, though on Tuesday she said crashing out of the bloc without a deal would be better than a Canada-style trade arrangement.

    READ MORE: UK Prime Minister: No-Deal Brexit Better Than Canada-Style Agreement With EU

    Related:

    French Finance Minister Slams 'Suicidal' Brexit Plan, Wants 'Comprehensive' Deal
    UK Prime Minister: No-Deal Brexit Better Than Canada-Style Agreement With EU
    Majority in UK Believe Corbyn Would Be 'Incompetent' for Brexit Talks - Poll
    When Life Gives You Lemons: UK MP Gets 'Owned' for Tweeting About Fruit & Brexit
    Remaining in EU 'Still an Option': Labour Party to 'Vote Down' May's Brexit Plan
    Tags:
    referendum, election, Brexit, Labour party, European Union, Emily Thornberry, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, United Kingdom, Brussels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy Back: Etam Presents New Lingerie Line During Paris Fashion Week
    Sexy is Back: Etam Presents New Lingerie Line During Paris Fashion Week
    Questionable Questions
    Questionable Questions
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse