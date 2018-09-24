Hong Kong's Rights and Freedoms Must Be Respected - UK Foreign Office

"We are concerned by the decision. The UK does not support Hong Kong independence, but Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy and its rights and freedoms are central to its way of life, and it is important they are fully respected," the UK Foreign Office said in a statement.
The Hong Kong National Party was prohibited under a law that requires all organizations to register with law enforcement services.
China's southern region of Hong Kong, which became a British colony in 1842, was returned to China in 1997 on the condition that Beijing would adhere to the "one country, two systems" concept, which means that the region is to remain capitalist and would not have to comply with the Chinese socialist system until 2047.
