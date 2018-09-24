Register
24 September 2018
    President of Germany's intelligence agency (German Verfassungsschutz), Hans-Georg Maassen, poses during a ceremony where he received the letter of appointment in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2012.

    Maassen Becomes Special Adviser in Seehofer’s Interior Ministry

    © AP Photo / Gero Breloer
    Europe
    Former Head of Constitutional protection becomes an advisor after the third meeting with German coalition party leaders.

    Three parties agreed on Sunday to transfer spy chief Hans-Georg Maassen to a post of special adviser instead of state secretary as it was agreed between the coalition leaders before. Seehofer said Maassen would be focusing on European and International tasks, Spiegel reported.

    READ MORE: German Interior Minister Refuses To Fire Ex-Spy Chief Maassen

    Before the meeting, some members of the coalition had insisted that Maassen should not be responsible for security or migration issues in his new role, yet Interior Minister Horst Seehofer declined to do so, as well as firing Maassen.

    Seehofer said the coalition had agreed Maassen would work in the Interior Ministry in future but would not receive a pay rise. He said that this decision was the coalition’s response to the criticism on the initial proposal and inspired the coalition leaders. “The coalition will now dedicate itself to daily business again. We have a lot to do.”

    SPD leader Andrea Nahles agreed, saying: “We have found a solution and it is a good signal that the coalition is in a position to take public criticism seriously and to correct itself.”

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel awaits the arrival of the new European Parliament President Antonio Tajani at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 24, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
    Chemnitz Riot: Maassen Sacked, Merkel Sticks to Her Migrant Policy – AfD Chair
    Maassen was criticized after raising suspicions that reports and videos of Chemnitz residents "hunting down" foreign-looking people were fake. Urged by many politicians from the opposition parties, and even within the ruling coalition to be dismissed, it was decided by the coalition that Maassen would be transferred to a senior post of the secretary of state. This decision caused an outrage, making the SDP leader Nahles to call it a mistake and agree to set up a new meeting with Seehofer and Chancellor Angela Merkel.

    Maassen would be required to report directly to the Federal Minister. He will be responsible for the negotiation of agreements for the repatriation of asylum seekers, the common European social policy, agreements with African countries in refugee policy.

    Tags:
    Chemnitz Protests, Social-Democratic Party (SDP), Andea Nahles, Horst Seehofer, Hans-Georg Maassen, Angela Merkel, Germany
