Two 15-Year-Old Boys Detained in UK on Suspicion of Terrorism-Related Offenses

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two 15-year-old boys have been detained in the UK southeastern county of Kent on Thursday by the Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) on suspicion of preparing for far right-wing terrorist attacks, the police said.

"The boys − both aged 15 and from [the town of] Ramsgate, Kent – were arrested from their respective home addresses on suspicion of preparing for terrorist acts," the Kent police said in a statement published on its official website.

The statement added that the boys were being interrogated at a police station.

According to Detective Superintendent Nigel Doak from CTPSE, the organization was "committed to tackling any and all ideologies which pose a threat to the public’s safety and security."

He also stressed that the threat was treated "from the extreme right in exactly the same way as any other threat."

In addition, he said that the arrests had been planned and excluded immediate threat to the public.

Earlier this month, reports stated quoting the UK Home Office that the number of persons brought to justice by the UK Counter Terrorism Policing for terrorism-related crimes reached its highest level in almost a decade.

Last year, the United Kingdom suffered a number of terror attacks, including a deadly attack in Manchester in May, which killed 22 people and injured hundreds more.