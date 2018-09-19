Two Taken to Hospital After Car Hit Pedestrians Near Islamic Centre in London

Scotland Yard has said that the accident is not being considered terrorism-related.

Three people were injured after a car hit pedestrians near a Muslim community center in northwest London, Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Detectives have launched an investigation after three people were injured following a collision near a Muslim community centre in Cricklewood," the statement read.

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries. One did not need hospital treatment, according to the statement.

"Police were called at 00:35hrs on Wednesday, 19 September to reports of a car in collision with a number of pedestrians on Oxgate Lane in Brent," police spokesman said as quoted by The Sun.

"The driver failed to stop at the scene and enquiries are underway to trace them," he added.

Police are searching for the driver, who fled the scene.