Register
16:46 GMT +318 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Barricades burn as protesters clash with riot police during the protests at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017

    Germany Launches Europe-Wide Manhunt for 'Top' G20 Riot 'Culprits'

    © REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110

    So-called “black bloc” suspects in a criminal case, launched after a number of Hamburg city quarters were severely damaged during multiple street protests against the 2017 G20 gathering, are assumed to have arrived in Germany from neighboring European countries.

    Hamburg police have launched a sweeping Europe-wide manhunt for four suspects allegedly involved in riots at the time the northern German city hosted the G20 summit, in July 2017, according to The Deutsche Welle. Photographs featuring three men and a woman have been sent out across the country, with the police urging anyone aware of the individuals’ whereabouts to contact them.

    The persons are suspected of carrying out a number of arson attacks on Elbchaussee Street in Hamburg during the so-called “Welcome to Hell” demonstration on July 6, which the caused damages estimated at 1.5 million euros.

    In the course of the protests on July 6 and 7, 2017, several hundred left-wing activists were reported to have created a “black bloc,” clashing with the police on a city thoroughfare and subsequently near the Schanzenviertel Quarter, the historic fortifications outside the city that protected Hamburg from the Danes in 1686.

    Protesters carry a wreath as they gather for a far-right protest in Chemnitz, Germany, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 after a man has died and two others were injured in an altercation between several people of various nationalities in the eastern German city of Chemnitz on Sunday
    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    About 50% of German Nationals Believe Rising Crime Rate Linked to Refugees - Report

    Addressing the issue, Jan Hieber, head of a special commission on the case, said that "these are the top culprits of the G20 riots," adding that those involved were not demonstrating under their right of assembly, but carrying out a “commando operation that was meant to spread fear and terror."

    The four are also accused of crimes including the disruption of peace, resisting and assaulting police officers as well as is alleged to have inflicted bodily harm on law enforcement personnel by throwing bottles and stones at officers. They also supposedly looted supermarkets and erected barricades before subsequently burning them.

    READ MORE: 'Exhausted' German Population 'Struggling to Have Good Life' — Academic

    The four suspects, who are thought to have possibly arrived from abroad, will now be searched for across a vast number of European countries, namely Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Greece.

    In Germany, police have so far detained 585 suspects, with 41 of them identified, Germany's Focus news magazine quoted Hieber as saying.

    Journalists look at manhunt profiles after a news conference in Hamburg, Germany, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. With photos and videos in the internet, police searches for suspected militant activists and looters of the G20 summit in summer 2017
    © AP Photo / Georg Wendt/dpa
    Journalists look at manhunt profiles after a news conference in Hamburg, Germany, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. With photos and videos in the internet, police searches for suspected militant activists and looters of the G20 summit in summer 2017

    Hamburg witnessed three nights of violence amid anti-globalization protests as leaders of the world's major economic powers met on July 7-8, with about four million euros attributable to damaged vehicles alone, while the total property damage incurred during the leftist riots approximated about 12 million euros.

    Related:

    German Population Unhappy with Policy of Letting Migrants in 2015 - Professor
    Shameful History: German Domestic Spying Agency's Most Embarrassing Scandals
    German Gov't Says Gas Market Open to All Suppliers After News of US LNG Imports
    Tags:
    G20 Summit, G20, riots, damages, crime, law enforcement, investigation, clashes, police, Germany, Hamburg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse