EU Commission: Macedonia's Name Vote Should Be Free From Foreign Influence

"I had a very similar question not a long time ago in this press room and I said very clearly that the citizens have to be informed when they go and vote [in] this referendum… in an objective manner, free of external interference, and they have historic opportunity to exercise their democratic rights," Kocijancic told a press briefing asked about the claims of Russia's alleged interference in Macedonia's affairs.
On June 17, the Greek and Macedonian foreign ministers signed an agreement on the former Yugoslav Republic's renaming to the Republic of North Macedonia after a decades-long dispute.
A referendum on Macedonia's new constitutional name will be held on September 30, and if the move is approved, the country will be able to seek NATO and EU membership.
