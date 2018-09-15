Register
19:52 GMT +315 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A computer screen shows a WikiLeaks logo (File)

    Mysterious Disappearance of WikiLeaks Associate Takes New Turn

    © AP Photo / Yves Logghe
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 21

    The man disappeared in Norway three weeks ago, but police still haven't come up with an official version of what happened with the cyber security expert and tech guru.

    A new piece of evidence has surfaced in the case of tech expert and WikiLeaks associate Arjen Kamphuis, who disappeared on August 20 after leaving his hotel room in the northern Norwegian town of Bodo. According to SBS News, local police found his kayak, which he had recently bought.  The boat was found roughly at the same spot as some of Kamphuis' other belongings, which were spotted by a fisherman floating in the water 50 kilometers away from Bodo on September 12.

    READ MORE: Guessing Game: WikiLeaks Tries to Figure Out White House Insider Amid Op-Ed Row

    Norwegian police are continuing an investigation into the tech expert's disappearance and are currently considering three versions — deliberate disappearance, accident and a crime. The first suggests among other things that he could have killed himself. His friend Ancilla van de Leest said in an interview with AFP that she didn't notice any signs of suicidal inclinations in Kamphuis.  At the same time, police reported that the cyber security expert's phone was briefly switched on almost 1,600 kilometers from Bodo, near the city of Stavanger, Norway. It is so far unknown who used the phone.

    READ MORE: Is BBC Spying on WikiLeaks Founder Assange in Ecuadorian Embassy?

    The mysterious disappearance of Kamphuis, who worked with WikiLeaks, has spurred numerous conspiracy theories on social media, while WikiLeaks itself has called the incident "strange". Kamphuis recently worked as a co-founder and chief technology officer for the company Gendo, which specializes in management consultancy in the sphere of technological innovation. 

    Related:

    WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange’s Health Rapidly Deteriorating – Attorney
    Guessing Game: WikiLeaks Tries to Figure Out White House Insider Amid Op-Ed Row
    Democrats Tweet-Serve Subpoena to WikiLeaks
    WikiLeaks Wonders if 'Bloody Gina' Had Sexual Response to Torture
    Is BBC Spying on WikiLeaks Founder Assange in Ecuadorian Embassy?
    Ex-White House Aide Says Trump Knew About Clinton Emails Before WikiLeaks Posted
    WikiLeaks’ Assange Facing ‘Very Grave Juncture’ As Potential Extradition Looms
    Tags:
    disappearance, Investigation, mystery, WikiLeaks, Arjen Kamphuis, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vacation Problem Solved! World Tourism Org Names 10 Most Popular Destinations
    Vacation Problem Solved! World Tourism Org Names 10 Most Popular Destinations
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse