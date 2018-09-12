'Theresa is Our Leader' - UK Environment Secretary Sure May to Remain in Power

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Speaking to Sky News broadcaster, UK Environment Secretary Michael Gove expressed confidence in UK Prime Minister Theresa May's work at the position on Wednesday amid reports of the Conservative Party lawmakers plans to dismiss her from the post.

"I’m confident that the prime minister will go into the Conservative Party conference and beyond, securing a good Brexit deal for Britain… Theresa is our leader and I think she's going a great job," Gove said in an interview.

In turn, a source in the Conservative Party, belonging to "moderate pro-Europeans," told Sputnik that May was most likely to remain in her position until Brexit.

The source added that in the long term, May would have to struggle to keep the post.

Some members of the Conservative Party group said that they have already submitted letters of no confidence in the UK prime minister. According to the party rules, the leadership is up for re-election if 15 percent of Conservative lawmakers write to the backbench chairman and urge a vote of no confidence, according to the broadcaster.

The statement was made after earlier in the day British media reported that some 50 UK lawmakers from the European Research Group (ERG), an anti-EU wing of the Conservative Party, had openly discussed ousting May.

May’s Cabinet has been under an intense scrutiny over Brexit as well as a number of domestic issues, such as mistreatment of so-called Windrush migrants.

Last week, former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called the government Brexit plan, the so-called Chequers deal, a "disaster."