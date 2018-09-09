Moldova's President Involved in a Car Accident and Hospitalized

Moldovan President Igor Dodon’s motorcade collided with a truck on the Straseni - Calarasi highway, the Publika.md broadcaster reported on Sunday.

"Two cars from the president’s official motorcade were involved in a traffic accident. The persons in the vehicles have been provided with medical assistance," the press service for the Moldovan police stated.

According to the police, the president's car rolled over during the accident and Dodon was sent to a hospital.

Later, a presidential adviser Maxim Lebedinschi stated that Dodon had no need for medical help due to the accident, adding that the collision was caused by a vehicle that had violated traffic regulations.

According to the news portal Bloknot-Moldova. the Moldovan president's mother was injured during the accident.

"A truck that overtook a car crossed into the oncoming lane, where it crashed into the president of Moldova's car and the jeep of his guard. As a result of the collision, the president's car and the jeep of his guard turned over," the outlet added.