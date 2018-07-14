Register
20:39 GMT +314 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moldova's President Igor Dodon meet in Moscow on January 17, 2017

    Moldova Will Not 'Make Friends With West Against Russia' - President

    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    Europe
    Get short URL
    140

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moldova intends to build friendly ties with all countries but will restrain from acting against Russia, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said.

    "Our position is distinct and clear. We want to make friends with everybody, but we do not want us to be used against anyone in terms of geopolitics. We do not intend to make friends with the West against Russia – this is my position," Dodon said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

    President of Moldova Igor Dodon at a press conference in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
    Moldova's President Rules Out NATO Bases in His Country During Own Presidency
    He also expressed confidence that, though the government and parliamentary majority might think otherwise, the situation would change after the upcoming parliamentary election scheduled for November.

    Dodon also noted the progress in the settlement of the Transnistria conflict made over the past several years, and reiterated his position, "as well as the position of the majority" of the Moldovan people, that the mission of Russian peacekeepers in the region was a successful one, denouncing attempts to undermine it or question it.

    Putin, in turn, pledged to take all efforts to normalize Russian-Moldovan ties.

    "We will, by all means, facilitate it [the normalization of relations]," he said.

    Shortly after the meeting, Dodon wrote on Facebook that Putin had invited him to pay an official visit to Russia this fall, expressing hope that the visit would "contribute to the development of long-term strategic partnership relations" between the two countries.

    READ MORE: NATO Office in Moldova Likely to Close After Parliamentary Election — President

    Moldova, a parliamentary republic, has long been experiencing a stand-off between the president and the government over the country's foreign policy.

    Dodon insists on rapprochement with Russia, while the parliamentary majority and the government stick to a pro-Western course in foreign policy and call for the withdrawal of Russian forces, deployed as part of the peacekeeping mission in the breakaway region of Transnistria.

    Related:

    Moldova Declares 3 Russian Diplomats Personae Non-Gratae
    Moldova Expels Russian Diplomats in 'Solidarity' With EU
    Chisinau Police Detained 21 Instigators at Rally for Moldova-Romania Unification
    Blast Occurs in Moldova's Capital, Casualties Reported (VIDEO, PHOTO)
    Tags:
    meeting, relations, Vladimir Putin, Igor Dodon, Russia, Moldova
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    High Heels and Powerful Husbands: First Ladies' Club Meets in Belgium
    High Heels and Powerful Husbands: First Ladies' Club Meets in Belgium
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse