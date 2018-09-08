Facebook Blocks Account of German MP Over Photo With Late DPR Head Zakharchenko

"I was blocked for 24 hours because I have published a photo, made in Donetsk, capturing the moment when Alexander Zakharchenko was awarding me with the order of friendship. Facebook appealed to the fact that this was allegedly a photo of a terrorist organization," Maurer told Sputnik.
He pointed out that he had to write a letter to the Facebook administration, demanding an explanation.
"I explained to them that the photo captured not a terrorist organization, but the president of the Donetsk People's Republic, who used to be a friend of mine. After that, I was unblocked," Maurer said.
He emphasized that he had published the photo in order to commemorate Zakharchenko.
READ MORE: Donetsk Residents Honor Memory of Assassinated DPR's Leader Zakharchenko (PHOTO)
According to the acting leader of the DPR, Dmitry Trapeznikov, several persons who have been detained on suspicion of being involved in the assassination, qualified the case as the sabotage of the Ukrainian authorities, which Kiev denied.
The DPR and the Lugansk People's Republic have proclaimed independence in 2014 over their refusal to recognize the new government that had come to power in what they qualified as a coup. Since then, Kiev has been in a state of an armed conflict with the breakaway republics.
All comments
Show new comments (0)