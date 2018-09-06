Register
08:16 GMT +306 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French and British fishing boats collide during scrap in English Channel over scallop fishing rights, August 28, 2018 in this still image taken from a video

    UK and France Strike Deal to End Scallop Wars

    © REUTERS / France 3 Caen
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    After clashes between rival boats in the English Channel over the fishing dispute, two countries finally reached the agreement.

    “We renewed the 2017 agreements,” Gerard Romiti, chairman of the French national committee on fishing, told AFP following a day of talks in London. The joint statement released by the UK and French government said that the deal will allow only small English boats to fish in the area, limiting the number of scallops the UK could catch in the Channel’s waters.

    “The previous agreement involving the UK 15-metre-and-over fleet will be renewed. In addition, there is an agreement in principle for UK under-15-metre vessels to be included in the deal,” the statement pointed out. 

    READ MORE: France Ready to Deploy Warships in Scallop Wars With UK – Reports

    The deal had to be renewed after the clashes between two nations’ fishing boats occurred in a Seine Bay not far from Normandy coastline – the area which is most famous for the population of scallops. Because the population is limited and needs time to refill, French fishing boats are time-framed by the government between May and October. However, these restrictions didn’t affect the English large vessels. 

    Boats of fishermen
    © Photo: Anthony Quenel/facebook
    French Fishermen Threaten to Use 'Heavy Artillery' on UK Scallop Trawlers
    French fishermen were enraged, attacking English boats last week, allegedly with smoke bombs and rocks, colliding with the ships. One of the videos showed five English trawlers ramming with over 40 French smaller boats, trying to push them out of the Bay of Sein. According to SkyNews, they were angry because large English boats could hoover up as many scallops in a single day as smaller fishermen would achieve in a month, and wanted fairer rules in place.

    The joint statement claimed that the UK vessels will “respect the French closure period in the Baie de Seine” and aim to discuss the possible compensation package on Friday in Paris.

    Related:

    'Frankly, UK Schools Don't Know What to Do With Religion Education' - Academic
    France, Germany, UK Regret US decision to Withdraw From Iran Deal - Macron
    France, UK, Germany to Stick to Iran Deal Irrespective of US Decision
    'UK, US and France See a New Cold War as Working to Their Benefit' - Author
    Tags:
    scallops, Scallop Wars, United Kingdom, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse