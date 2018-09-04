'No One Should Join Army' Before Brexit Due to Alleged 'Foreign Command' - UKIP

"No one should now join the British Army until we have left the EU and this has all been reversed … Our soldiers are no longer fighting for Queen and Country but under a foreign military command," Batten said in a UKIP statement.
The party also noted that the video showing the UK servicemen in Bosnia wearing the EU flag on their uniform has recently been circulating in the media.
READ MORE: UKIP Member on EU Brexit Negotiator: He's Putting Obstacles in the Way of a Deal
He added that only after Brexit would the UK military be able to serve the interests of the nation.
"The sooner we are out of the EU, the sooner we will be able to rebuild our military into a force which serves the interests of our nation first and foremost. Meanwhile, British men and women should vote with their feet and not join the armed forces," Batten added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)