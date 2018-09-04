Register
08:21 GMT +304 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier gives the keynote address on Brexit during a conference to mark the launch of the Centre for European Reform's new office in Brussels

    UKIP Member on EU Brexit Negotiator: He’s Putting Obstacles in the Way of Deal

    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has said he is strongly opposed to key parts of Theresa May's proposals for a future trade deal. Sputnik spoke to David Kurten UKIP London Assembly Member about the comments by Michel Barnier.

    Sputnik: What do you make of the comments by Michel Barnier?

    David Kurten: I think he’s putting obstacles in the way of a deal, but at the same time he’s criticising Theresa May’s checkers plan but that’s been universally criticised here as well in the UK. It’s unworkable, it gives everyone the worst possibilities, so I don’t disagree with him for criticising the Chequers plan, and it’s no good for anybody. He is trying to say if you don’t do exactly what he wants then there will be consequences for the car manufacturing industry in the UK and this is part of project fear, trying to make us stay in line with what the EU wants.

    Britain’s Foreign Minister, Jeremy Hunt said that a risk of a no deal Brexit is rising.
    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    No-Deal Brexit May Disrupt Food, Air Transport Sectors in Short Term - Report
    Sputnik: What do you make of yesterday David Davis and this morning Boris Johnson attacking the chequers agreement?

    David Kurten: There are lots of other people that have disagreed as well, Jacob Rees-Mogg has disagreed, I’m in UKIP so we would all disagree with it too and they’re right, it would give us a worse deal. It would be a worse situation, than if we had actually stayed in. we would have to be adhering to a lot of the EU’s rules and regulations, we would be a rule taker but we wouldn’t have a seat on the commission or in the parliament to be able to shape those rules, so basically we would be a vassal state of the EU. We would not have our independence back; we would not have our sovereignty back. The customs partnership that Theresa May is talking about, gives us the worst of all worlds, so I think the Chequers deal isn’t going to fly at all. In a way I don’t agree with a lot of what Mr Barnier has to say, but he is basically saying that the EU is not going to agree to the Chequers deal either, so I think its dead in the water and a very good thing.

    A Scottish Saltire (C) flies between a Union flag (L) and a European Union (EU) flag in front of the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh, Scotland on June 27, 2016.
    © AFP 2018/ Oli Scarff
    Brexit Could Influence Scottish Voters Toward Independence From UK - Poll
    Sputnik: Is there a chance that Theresa May’s chequers plan be agreed upon with EU or do you think there won’t be an agreement?

    David Kurten: It’s not looking likely that there is an agreement and I think that’s a good thing because we will come out on to WTO rules, I think if we do that, very soon afterwards we will get rid of Theresa May, she’s been a terrible negotiator. Mr Barnier although I don’t agree with him, is a far better negotiator than her because he is saying everything he wants and Theresa May is saying ok, what more do you want as well. If we come out on WTO rules I think business in the EU, will very very quickly put pressure on the EU commission on the EU parliament to do a sensible deal, which is what we’ve said all along in UKIP we should offer the EU a free trade agreement in goods, services and capital but not freedom of movement of people. We shouldn’t have to pay for it, we shouldn’t have to obey all the judgements of the European Court of Justice either. That’s a win-win situation, which would be mutually beneficial and I hope that is what happens.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Brexit Secretary Says Agreed With EU's Barnier to Speed Up Negotiations
    EU Sees Brexit as Part of Stability in Europe - Chief Negotiator Barnier
    EU's Barnier Says Brexit is a Lose-Lose Situation
    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, Theresa May, Michel Barnier, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
    Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse