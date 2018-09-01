German Police Officers Under Investigation Over Alleged Nazi Salute

According to a statement by local police officers, the accusations are directed at three men who were reportedly seen making the controversial gesture as they popped in for a drink in a bar while off-duty.

Two German federal police officers and a voluntary security force member are being probed over incitement allegations after a witness claimed that they were making the infamous Nazi salute and expressing racist remarks while drinking in a pub in Rosenheim, southern Bavaria.

© REUTERS / Tobias Schlie Mosque Bombing: Germany Slaps Prison Term on Right-Winger for Attempted Murder

The police issued a statement saying the three men were engaged in "table talk" and were heavily influenced by alcohol, which could soften the sentence. According to a police spokesman, cited by the DPA, the federal police officers, aged 44 and 45, were not employed by a local law enforcement agency.

Nazi salutations in public, as well as use of respective symbols and insignia, are illegal and may carry a sentence in Germany. Last year, an American citizen was beaten by a local for making the "sieg heil" salute; shortly after, two Chinese tourists were arrested for making the notorious gesture in front of Berlin's Reichstag.

READ MORE: Chemnitz Holds ‘March of Silence' to Remember German Slain by Alleged Migrants

There is an array of other countries, along with Germany, where performing the Nazi salute — a short-hand for fascism — may see perpetrators end up behind bars, namely Austria, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Sweden.