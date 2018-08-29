Fire Prompts Mass Evacuation From Greek Ferry (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

The Greek vessel Eleftherios Venizelos originally bound for Hania, Crete, returned to the port of Piraeus shortly after 01:00 GMT after a fire broke out in the car deck, the Greek officials said Wednesday.

According to the local media reports, the ferry had 875 people on board with a crew of around 140. The Greek coastguard told local media outlets that the pasengers had spent the night on the deck and used a fire brigade ladder to escape the distressed vessel.

According to AFP, Venizelos limped back to port at slow speed, escorted by coastguard, tug boats and two other vessels.

A friend of mine travelling from Athens Pireaus to Chania Crete with ANEK lines sent me this photo. The Ship is on fire and it is being evacuated. They are now returning back to port with several ships heading for emergency. pic.twitter.com/RrmGN8IFSJ — Theo Gkousarov (@Satdecrypter) 29 августа 2018 г.

Early media reports suggested that the fire broke out on a truck, however, It was then deemed that an evacuation at sea was not necessary as the fire had largely been contained by the ship's sprinklers, AFP reported.

WATCH Blaze Engulf Italian Navy's Newest Ship