WATCH Blaze Engulf Italian Navy's Newest Ship

The blaze caused the vessel to list to one side. There have been no reports of any injuries so far.

A fire broke out late Sunday aboard the Italian logistic support ship Vulcano, curently under construction at Fincantieri’s Mugiano shipyard in La Spezia, the news poral Naval Today reported.

According to Italian media reports, the fire originated in the ship’s engine room. It took firefighters several hours to put out the flames.

A shipyard spokesman said it was premature to assess the damage caused by the blaze.

The 199-meter Vulcano was launched last month and is scheduled to be commissioned next year.