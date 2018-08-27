UK's No-Deal Brexit Scenario Faces Risk Due to Skilled Staff Shortage - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Last week, Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab reportedly said the government had enough funds to recruit more staff to work on Brexit. However on Monday, The Times newspaper reported citing senior government officials that preparation for a potential no-deal Brexit has been complicated by the lack of skilled civil servants.

The day-to-day operations of the UK government would suffer if a required number of staff had to focus on Brexit preparations instead, the media reported.

Previously, Raab said that the staff working on Brexit deal would be increased from 7,000 to 16,000.

In Early September, The UK government is expected to hold a top-level summit on Brexit to discuss, in particular, whether the country is ready for a no-deal scenario.

On March 29, 2019, The United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union.

Although politicians and economists are looking into the effects of a hard Brexit and are taking necessary steps, the government has insisted it still believes a deal with Brussels will be agreed, leading to a less chaotic Brexit.