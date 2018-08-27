UK's No-Deal Brexit Scenario Faces Risk Due to Skilled Staff Shortage - Reports

The day-to-day operations of the UK government would suffer if a required number of staff had to focus on Brexit preparations instead, the media reported.
READ MORE: Britain’s Premature Exit From EU Could Leave Country With Sperm Shortage
Previously, Raab said that the staff working on Brexit deal would be increased from 7,000 to 16,000.
On March 29, 2019, The United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union.
Although politicians and economists are looking into the effects of a hard Brexit and are taking necessary steps, the government has insisted it still believes a deal with Brussels will be agreed, leading to a less chaotic Brexit.
All comments
Show new comments (0)