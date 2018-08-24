Britain’s Premature Exit From EU Could Leave Country With Sperm Shortage

Britain could wind up sterile in the event of a “no-deal” Brexit. That’s because the country would have a much harder time importing sperm donations, which it primarily sources from the US and Denmark.

The UK voted to leave the EU in June 2016, but it's still having a bit of difficulty working out the kinks of that process. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said at a Thursday news conference that the prospect of the United Kingdom leaving the European Union without a negotiated deal is "unlikely," but the government nonetheless published technical notes on the consequences of barren negotiations.

A no-deal Brexit is expected to increase credit card charges for UK citizens in the EU and generally increase bureaucracy, but it's no apocalypse scenario. Raab tried to quell worried speculation on Thursday, railing against reports that there could be food shortages. But the government is asking pharmaceutical companies to stockpile medicines.

Perishable ones, such as insulin, are particularly at risk.

But much of the attention online has been directed to the potential for a sperm shortage. Sputnik News will spare you the details of some of the chatter, as it's just too, well, seedy.

"UK licensed establishments working in this area, such as hospitals stem cell laboratories, tissue banks and fertility clinics would continue to work to the same quality and safety standards as they did before exist but some would need new written agreements with relevant EU establishments," the British government warned in its technical notes.

