One Killed, Two Seriously Wounded After Knife Attack in Paris Suburb - Police

The French police are conducting a special operation in the Trappes commune of Yvelines prefecture near the French capital after a knife-wielding man attacked passersby.

At least one person has been killed and two others seriously wounded as a result of an attack by an armed man. Police have issued a notification demanding that people avoid the area of the attack.

⚠️[ALERTE] Opération de police en cours, rue Camille Claudel à #Trappes, merci de bien vouloir éviter le secteur et de respecter le périmètre de sécurité. pic.twitter.com/6z7Q8u9mrZ — Police Nationale 78 (@PoliceNat78) August 23, 2018

​"Trappes. An operation is being carried out by the police… Please, avoid the operation's area and respect the security perimeter," the local police said in a tweet.

Le Parisien reported, citing police sources, that the suspect was inside a pavilion shouting: "Allahu akbar, if you enter I will blast you all."

Later the broadcaster BFMTV reported that the attacker had been shot by police officers. Accrding to the media, the suspect was known to intelligence services, however, the officials have not confirmed this yet.

This stabbing attack comes just three months after the similair incident in Paris, when a man killed one person and injured four.

According to French media reports, a string of jihadist attacks have killed up to 250 people in France over the past three years.