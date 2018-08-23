Knife Attack Leaves Several People Dead in Belgium's Municipality of Plombieres

Earlier in the day, Belgian media reported on a knife attack in a restaurant, which led to 2 deaths.
According to the mayor, the attacker has been neutralized and the local population is not in any danger.
Wimmer added that the prosecutors' office would provide further information on the incident.
READ MORE: Knife-Wielding Man Kills 2 Officers at Police Station in Southwest China
Previous week, a knife-stabbing attack in the parking lot of a supermarket in Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux in France resulted in the death of one person and another being wounded.
All comments
Show new comments (0)