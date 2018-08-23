Knife Attack Leaves Several People Dead in Belgium's Municipality of Plombieres

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - A knife attack in Belgium's village of Plombieres left several people dead on Wednesday, the motives were not linked to terrorism, Thierry Wimmer, the mayor of the municipality, said on Facebook.

Earlier in the day, Belgian media reported on a knife attack in a restaurant, which led to 2 deaths.

© AFP 2018 / ANGELA WEISS Nicki Minaj's Ex Claims in Twitter Row He 'Almost Died' After Rap Star Stabbed Him

"Unfortunately, a tragic event occurred on August 22 on late afternoon in Moresnet-Chappelle. Several victims are to mourn. This act does not have a terrorist character," Wimmer wrote.

According to the mayor, the attacker has been neutralized and the local population is not in any danger.

Wimmer added that the prosecutors' office would provide further information on the incident.

READ MORE: Knife-Wielding Man Kills 2 Officers at Police Station in Southwest China

Previous week, a knife-stabbing attack in the parking lot of a supermarket in Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux in France resulted in the death of one person and another being wounded.