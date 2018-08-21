Spanish Attacker Was Homosexual, Wanted to Commit Suicide – Reports

Earlier, the El Periodico de Catalunya newspaper reported that an Algerian man, who reportedly stormed into a police station in a Barcelona suburb, was suffering from marital problems and was about to be evicted from his home.

The AP has cited a source in the probe as saying that Abdelouahab Taib, a 29-year-old Algerian man, who was killed after attacking a police station in a Barcelona suburb, had allegedly told his wife that he was homosexual and that he wanted to commit suicide.

"She said they had separated, that he had revealed his homosexuality and that he was disturbed about how that fit in with the Muslim religion. We're putting this down to confusion, a suicide attempt. There are some who do it throwing themselves off a bridge, he opted for this method," the source pointed out.

READ MORE: Spanish Police Shoot Man Attempting to Attack Their Station — Reports

© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov Spanish Police Arrest Mastermind of Malware Attacks That Cost Banks $1.24Bln - Europol

Even though the authorities are treating the incident as a "terrorist attack," the source claimed that "there don't appear to be any signs of jihadism," citing Taib's wife as saying that he had "not veered towards extremism."

Earlier, the El Periodico de Catalunya newspaper reported that Taib became a resident of Barcelona two years ago after he married a 40-year-old Spanish woman named Luci, who converted to Islam, and settled at her place.

On Monday morning, he entered a police precinct outside a Barcelona suburb brandishing a knife and attempted to attack the officers there, prompting them to shoot him dead.