Spanish Police Shoot Man Attempting to Attack Their Station - Reports

According to Spanish law enforcement, they shot a knife-wielding man as he attempted to attack a police station in Catalonia.

The man had entered the police station in Cornella "with the aim of attacking the agents," Catalonian police said on Twitter.

A man armed with knife has acceded this morning to Cornellà's police station with the aim to attack the Police officers. The aggressor has been shot down. The facts happened a few minuts before 6 a.m. — Mossos (@mossos) 20 августа 2018 г.

It is still unclear if the man was killed.

According to the newspaper La Vanguardia, a suspect may be a native of Algeria.

On August 17 2017, Spain's Barcelona and Cambrils faced two van ramming attacks, which have killed 15 people and left more than 130 injured. The Daesh* claimed responsibility for the attacks.

