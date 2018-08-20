Swedish Police to Allow Neo-Nazi Group to Hold Rally in Stockholm - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Swedish police will allow the Nordic Resistance Movement (NMR), a neo-Nazi group, to host a rally in the Swedish capital amid its election campaign later this week, the Swedish Radio broadcaster reported on Monday.

The police gave the group permission to gather in the central Kungsholm borough on Saturday, the broadcaster reported.

Last week, the Administrative Court in the Swedish city of Gothenburg ruled that the NMR could hold an election rally in Kungalv, a municipality in the northwest of the country, citing a police statement which said that they believed that safety could be ensured at the protest.

The NMR does not hold any seats in the Swedish parliament yet but is preparing to run in the upcoming election, to be held on September 9, in at least three municipalities: Kungalv, Ludvika and Boden.