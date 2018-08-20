AfD Lawmaker Calls for Dialogue With Assad on Syrian Refugees' Return

“In line with the goals of our migration policy, we must create the situation that would make refugees’ return to their homeland possible … In order to achieve that we must hold talks with Assad whether we like it or not,” Hampel told the Welt newspaper.
Hampel also welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative on the refugees’ return to Syria.
On Saturday, before the talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel Putin called for providing assistance to Syria, especially to the regions, which can accept returning refugees, including those from Europe.
