AfD Lawmaker Calls for Dialogue With Assad on Syrian Refugees' Return

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Speaker of the German Eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) party’s parliamentary group Armin-Paulus Hampel called on the German government to cooperate with Syrian President Bashar Assad on the issue of Syrian refugees’ return.

“In line with the goals of our migration policy, we must create the situation that would make refugees’ return to their homeland possible … In order to achieve that we must hold talks with Assad whether we like it or not,” Hampel told the Welt newspaper.

© REUTERS / Hassan Abdallah Around 890,000 Refugees to Return to Syria in Coming Months - Russian Military

He pointed out that it was necessary to get guarantees that the Syrians, who would return home, would not be subjected to the political persecution and repressions.

Hampel also welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative on the refugees’ return to Syria.

On Saturday, before the talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel Putin called for providing assistance to Syria, especially to the regions, which can accept returning refugees, including those from Europe.

