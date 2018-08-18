Putin at Talks With Merkel: Nord Stream 2 Exclusively Economic Project (VIDEO)

Putin arrived in Berlin from Austria where he attended the wedding ceremony of Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl earlier in the day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have delivered a joint statement ahead of their meeting in Schloss Meseberg located about 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) north of Berlin.

The Russian and German top politicians said they would discuss the Syrian and Ukrainian crises, as well as bilateral ties, the Nord Stream 2 project and the Iranian nuclear deal.

As Vladimir Putin stated, Moscow was ready to discuss Russian-German relations, as well as trade cooperation with the European country, along with international issues.

"We are ready to discuss Russian-German relations, as well as topical international issues…. We will discuss the current state and prospects of [Russian-German] trade and economic relations," Putin said.

On Nord Stream 2

Speaking ahead of the talks, the Russian president emphasized that the Nord Stream 2 was exclusively an economic project and doesn't threaten the gas transit route via Ukraine.

Merkel, for her part, noted that Ukraine should maintain its role as a transit country even after the launch of Nord Stream 2.

"In the context of Ukraine, we will also talk about gas transit. I believe that even after the launch of Nord Stream 2, Ukraine should play its role in gas transit to Europe, and I am very pleased that we managed to start a negotiation process on this topic," Merkel said.

