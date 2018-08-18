Register
20:58 GMT +318 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Rescue workers are seen at the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy August 14, 2018 in this still image taken from a video

    Death Toll From Collapse of Motorway Bridge in Genoa Rises to 43 – Reports

    © REUTERS / Local Team via Reuters TV
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Deadly Bridge Collapse in Genoa, Italy (21)
    0 0 0

    ROME (Sputnik) – The number of victims of the recent collapse of a section of Morandi motorway bridge in Genoa increased to 43 people on Saturday, as one of those severely injured has passed away at a hospital, RaiNews24 reported.

    According to the RaiNews24 broadcaster, a 36-year-old driver from Romania died at a hospital of San Martino in Genoa. Thus, nine people remain in hospitals, with eight of them in a serious condition.

    A part of Ponte Morandi in the Italian northwestern city collapsed on Tuesday, with at least 30 cars plunging hundreds of feet to the ground. Death toll previously stood at 42 people, while 10 injured had been remaining in hospitals.

    Firefighters and rescue workers stand at the site of a collapsed Morandi Bridge in the port city of Genoa, Italy August 15, 2018
    © REUTERS / Stefano Rellandini
    Italy Sets Up Commission to Probe Causes of Genoa Bridge Collapse

    READ MORE: Italian Transport Ministry Orders Operator's Audit of Collapsed Bridge

    Italy declared a national mourning on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the state funeral of 18 people, including a nine-year-old boy, who died as a result of the motorway collapse, was held at one of the premises of the city's fairgrounds.

    READ MORE: Genoa Holds State Funeral for Bridge Collapse Victims

    Topic:
    Deadly Bridge Collapse in Genoa, Italy (21)

    Related:

    Bridge Collapse in Genoa, Italy: What We Know So Far
    Scene From Genoa After Motorway Bridge Collapses Killing Reportedly 35 People
    WATCH Aftermath of Genoa Bridge Collapse Captured From a Bird's Eye View
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Leaked Two-Year-Old Document Shows Collapsed Genoa Bridge Needed Urgent Repairs
    Governor Mulls Possible Restoration of Collapsed Genoa Bridge
    Tags:
    death toll, bridge collapse, Italy, Genoa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not Just Pretty Faces: World's Highest Paid Actresses of 2018
    Not Just Pretty Faces: World's Highest Paid Actresses of 2018
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse