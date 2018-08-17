Italian Transport Ministry Orders Operator's Audit of Collapsed Bridge

ROME (Sputnik) - The ministry said in a statement that Autostrade per l’Italia, which operates most of the country’s toll highways, had only 15 days to make the Genoa bridge operable.

The firm was also told to repair the collapsed viaduct "in a limited period of time" and warned that in case of a failure it would be found in violation of the concession agreement with authorities.

A special commission was set up earlier in the day to look into Tuesday’s disaster, in which a 80-meter-long section of the bridge collapsed, sending more than 30 cars plunging dozens of meters to the ground. At least 38 people died and an unknown number are missing.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW