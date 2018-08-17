French Fishermen Find Alleged Active WWII German Mine - Authorities

The mine was found by Le Retour fishing boat four kilometers (about 2.5 miles) from the French coast of the English Chanel and is 860 kilograms (some 1,900 pounds) in weight.
World War II erupted in Europe in September 1939 when Nazi Germany invaded Poland and raged until 1945. France was defeated in May-June 1940 as a result of Germany’s massive offensive and liberated by the allied troops in 1944-1945.
WATCH: WWII-Era Bomb Found Near London Detonates Under Water
