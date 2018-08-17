French Fishermen Find Alleged Active WWII German Mine - Authorities

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A German mine from the World War II era was caught by French fishermen in a net in the English Channel, local authorities said on Friday

The mine was found by Le Retour fishing boat four kilometers (about 2.5 miles) from the French coast of the English Chanel and is 860 kilograms (some 1,900 pounds) in weight.

According to the statement, the boat’s crew was evacuated and sappers were sent to the site. The mine was plunged into water and will be de-activated on Saturday.

World War II erupted in Europe in September 1939 when Nazi Germany invaded Poland and raged until 1945. France was defeated in May-June 1940 as a result of Germany’s massive offensive and liberated by the allied troops in 1944-1945.

