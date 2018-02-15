WATCH as WWII-Era Bomb Found Near London Detonates Under Water

An unexploded World War II bomb was discovered in the dock on Sunday morning, the same evening the authorities decided to close the airport. London City Airport remained closed on Monday, all flights to the airport on Monday were canceled.

London City Airport was closed for more than 24 hours after unexploded bomb has been found. Later explosive specialists removed an unexploded World War II bomb from the Thames River.

The device, which weighed around 500 kilograms and measured 1.5 meters long, was destroyed in a controlled explosion in the Thames on Tuesday.