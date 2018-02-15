WATCH as WWII-Era Bomb Found Near London Detonates Under Water

London City Airport was closed for more than 24 hours after unexploded bomb has been found. Later explosive specialists removed an unexploded World War II bomb from the Thames River.
The device, which weighed around 500 kilograms and measured 1.5 meters long, was destroyed in a controlled explosion in the Thames on Tuesday.
.@LondonCityAir was closed on Monday after a WWII bomb was found in the River Thames nearby. Both the Navy and Metropolitan Police are working together to remove the device. @dailyplanetshow brought you an update last night. pic.twitter.com/USnxLgMk4M— Daily Planet (@dailyplanetshow) February 13, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)