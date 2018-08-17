Finland Unable to Confirm 40% of Asylum Seekers' Identities - Reports

About 1,300 migrants have applied for asylum in Finland since the beginning of the year, 520 of whom are yet to have their identities confirmed with official documents, Yle news agency reported citing Migri.
"People who are fleeing do not have the possibility of leaving with the required documents in their pockets. Some of them come from countries that don't even have passport systems," Esko Repo, director of the Migri's asylum unit, was quoted as saying by the media outlet.
Earlier in August, Yle reported that the rate of asylum denials in Finland was high. Out of the 11,400 people currently located in the country’s reception centers, 9,000 had their applications denied. Since many reapply for asylum, the process can last for years.
Europe's migration crisis was caused due to the mass influx of migrants and refugees fleeing crises and poverty in the Middle East and North Africa.
