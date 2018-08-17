UK Troops at Risk Due to IT Failures at Military Medical Facilities - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK military personnel could be endangered as systematic computer failures at military medical facilities are leading to patients getting the wrong drugs and missing life-saving vaccines, The Times reported on Friday citing doctors.

According to The Times, general practitioners are routinely locked out of patients' records at these facilities due to IT system problems.

There are some 500 civilian and military doctors providing medical services to 147,000 full-time troops in the United Kingdom, and they have been trying to have this issue addressed for two years, but to no avail, the publication said.

The UK Ministry of Defense has denied any problems with the IT systems used by its general practitioners, adding that only 53 "significant event reports" were raised out of 4.8 million medical activities over the two-year period to March 2018.