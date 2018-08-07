UK Hospital Medical Director Says Drugs Availability Recruits More Addicts

Sputnik: Why are people turning to online consultations for diagnosis- oftentimes complaining of false symptoms, with dubious medical records?
Jonathan Chick: People with addiction are very prone to rewrite their script. Because once you are addicted to a substance, your brain tells you that you need it. Your brain is high jacked, and you will try by any means necessary to obtain the drug your brains telling you that you need.
Sputnik: What about technologies such as the internet, or the dark web- do you think that these platforms and the way that they facilitate drug use are fuelling already existing addictions, or helping to create new addicts?
The opiate scandal is well known- it has hit America harder than here, but there are also some new players on the market. Pregabalin was referred to by The Independent as today's Valium. The trade name is Lyrica, but Pregabalin is a highly addictive product and is related also to another new man on the block, which is called Gabapentin. So these can be prescribed for medical conditions, and they are licensed. But they are claimed by addicts for use for getting high, or for controlling withdrawal symptoms.
Sputnik: So what’s to blame for this increase in drug related fatalities?
Jonathan Chick: I think the ageing drug addiction aspect is one factor- but greater availability is the other very important factor. Availability with all substances- whether it’s alcohol, gambling, heroin or marijuana- availability recruits more addicts. The internet has made drugs more available.
