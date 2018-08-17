At Least 9 Hurt in Bus, Truck Collision in Aisne, Northern France (PHOTOS)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A bus carrying children collided with a truck Thursday in the northern French department of Aisne, injuring nine people, the region’s governor said.

The crash happened at 5:45 p.m. in the Villers-Agron-Aiguizy commune on the highway between Paris and Reims, according to a statement on the prefect’s Twitter page.

Neuf blessés, dont deux graves, dans l'accident d'un car d'une colonie de vacances dans l'Aisnehttps://t.co/6YqQZaN7W2 pic.twitter.com/u7olbw7caJ — franceinfo (@franceinfo) 16 августа 2018 г.

Two children were critically injured and taken to hospital in the city of Reims, while five other minors and two adults received moderate injuries.

French authorities said the bus was carrying 41 passengers when it was hit. The number of children was not reported. It was not immediately known what caused the collision.

