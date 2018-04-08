Train Collides With Minibus in Russia's Crimea: Five Killed, Four Injured

At least five people were killed and four others injured in the collision of a minivan carrying people with a train in the northern part of Russia's the Crimean Peninsula, a spokeswoman for the regional department of the Russian Interior Ministry said Sunday.

"A road accident occurred near the town of Armiansk at a railway crossing. A shuttle bus collided with a shuttle train. Five people were killed and four suffered injuries in the accident," Olga Kondrashova said.

Earlier in the day, a source in the regional emergency services told Sputnik about the incident, adding that according to preliminary figures five people were killed and five more were injured. Representatives of the crisis center set up at the scene of the accident told Sputnik that there were 13 people in the shuttle bus.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW